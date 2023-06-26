Saudi Arabia Deports 150,000+ Illegal Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has deported over 159,000 pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom without Hajj permits this year, according to ARY News.

In addition to Hajj pilgrims, 83 fake Hajj guides were arrested. According to Director of Public Security, Mohammed Al-Bassami, 83 fake Hajj instructors have been arrested, while 159,188 illegal pilgrims have been deported.

In addition, 5,868 foreigners have been detained for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit and breaking residency, employment, and border security rules.

Al-Bassami further stated that nine facilitators, who unlawfully attempted to transport Hajj pilgrims to holy sites, have also been arrested. Additionally, 109,118 vehicles were also returned at checkpoints outside Makkah.

Millions Reach Makkah for Hajj Despite Saudi Arabia’s Hot Summer

Hajj has reportedly drawn around 2 million pilgrims this season, making it the largest in years. It is also the first to take place without any restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the searing Saudi Arabian weather, millions of pilgrims have arrived in Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, for the largest Hajj in years.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of Islam’s five pillars. All Muslims must perform the five-day Hajj at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially capable.