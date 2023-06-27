Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Below Rs. 215,000 Per Tola

After registering a slight increase a day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday and fell to Rs. 214,200 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 214,200 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 943 to close at Rs. 183,642.

The price of gold had hit an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola on May 10, however, since then the price of gold has been on a downward trend. The downward slide has been particularly noticeable during the current month. In June so far, the price of gold has fallen by over Rs. 20,000 per tola. Currently, gold is trading at over a two-month low.

In the international market, spot gold was stable at $1,923.09 per ounce by 1200 GMT while the US gold futures were down by 0.1 percent to $1,932.90.