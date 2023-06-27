Medical and Dental College Admission Test Date and Syllabus Announced

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC) has announced that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held on 27 August this year.

To make it easier for students across the country and due to time constraints, the council decided to use last year’s syllabus for this year’s exam during their second meeting.

This decision was made because the previous syllabus was approved by the academic board and it would have been difficult to create a new one on short notice. This would also be a problem as a new board has not yet been formed by the federal government.

As per PMDC’s statement, the registration portal for MDCAT will open for 15 days in early July. PMDC has also contacted the federal health secretary and all provincial health secretaries to request that they designate a university in their province to organize the exam according to the approved syllabus.