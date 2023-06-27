Pakistan Deploys First AI Security Surveillance System in Peshawar

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully implemented an advanced “command and control system” powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance security within the red zone of the provincial capital.

This groundbreaking system, the first of its kind in Pakistan, was inaugurated by Lieutenant-General Ahsan Azhar Hayat, Peshawar Corps Commander, at the Central Police Office on Monday.

ALSO READ Federal Administration to Plant 50,000 Trees Along Bhara Kahu Bypass

The state-of-the-art system incorporates 365 surveillance cameras, equipped with facial and vehicle recognition capabilities. Its primary function is to identify and track all individuals entering the red zone, which sees approximately 50,000 visitors on a daily basis, as highlighted by Akhtar Hayat, the provincial police chief.

In a statement released by the police chief’s office, it was emphasized that the AI-driven command and control system serves two key objectives. Firstly, it aims to ensure the security of critical installations within the red zone. Secondly, it seeks to establish an integrated and automated entry system for registered employees.

The statement further elaborated that the command and control system will be easily accessible to all field commanders, empowering them with improved operational capabilities to effectively respond to emergency and crisis situations. By harnessing the power of AI technology, the police force anticipates a significant enhancement in their ability to monitor and manage security within the red zone.

This technological advancement signifies the government’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions to safeguard public spaces and vital installations. The implementation of the AI-powered system is a notable step towards enhancing security measures and streamlining access control procedures in the provincial capital’s red zone.

ALSO READ PTA Receives Nearly 15,000 Complaints Against Telcos in May

The integration of facial and vehicle recognition features, combined with the extensive surveillance camera network, will facilitate the seamless identification of individuals and vehicles, providing an additional layer of security to the area. The system’s ability to analyze and process data in real time will aid law enforcement agencies in proactively addressing potential threats and ensuring the safety of all visitors and employees within the red zone.

The successful implementation of this cutting-edge command and control system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sets a promising precedent for leveraging AI technology to enhance security measures across the country. It represents a significant step forward in bolstering public safety and fortifying critical areas against potential risks and security breaches.