San Francisco Unicorns Sign Haris Rauf and Shadab for Major League Cricket 2023

San Francisco Unicorns have signed up Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for Major League Cricket 2023.

Unveiling their squad for the upcoming T20 league in America, San Francisco Unicorns have announced the signing of two prominent Pakistani cricketers, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf. Hence, the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament, set to take place from 13 July to 30 July 2023, will now feature the Pakistani superstars in Unicorns’ colors.

Shadab Khan, the star all-rounder, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the Unicorns squad. Known for his dynamic batting, crafty leg-spin bowling, and exceptional fielding, Shadab has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in international cricket. His presence in the team is expected to bolster the Unicorns’ performance and provide a crucial competitive edge.

Joining Shadab is the fiery fast bowler, Haris Rauf, who has made a name for himself with his blistering pace and ability to consistently trouble batters. Rauf’s inclusion in the Unicorns squad further strengthens their bowling attack and adds an element of aggression.

With the arrival of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, the Unicorns’ prospects in the MLC have undoubtedly received a tremendous boost. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate their performances in the upcoming tournament.