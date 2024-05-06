India’s Newly Launched T20 World Cup Jersey Divides Opinions [Video & Image]

Adidas India has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 kit on social media. Although the jersey was accidentally leaked earlier, Adidas India finally revealed the new jersey in a dramatic video teaser.

In the launch video, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are seen training at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. However, a very CGI helicopter is seen carrying a giant Indian jersey towards the stadium.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Gives Weird Explanation on Zaman Khan’s Exclusion From Pakistan T20 Squad

The newly minted India jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 features a distinct departure from the conventional T20I attire, boasting tri-colour stripes adorning a v-shaped neckline. Sporting a vibrant palette of saffron and blue hues, the jersey showcases saffron sleeves juxtaposed against a backdrop of traditional blue, accentuated by saffron linings along the sides.

However, the unveiling of the new jersey has evoked a spectrum of reactions from fans, with sentiments ranging from disappointment to jest. Many fans expressed discontent with the design, labeling it as “not good,” while others resorted to humor, jesting that Adidas India had “spoiled their mood” with the unconventional design. One fan tweeted,

Tawba tawba saraaa mood karab hogya kisne design kia??

Meanwhile, amidst the fervor surrounding the jersey reveal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the composition of the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, alongside the announcement of four reserves set to accompany the team.

The selection unveiled a mix of established players and rising talents, with the return of stalwarts such as Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal garnering significant attention. Notably absent from the 15-man roster were prominent stars like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill, while Rinku Singh emerged as one of the most notable omissions.

In terms of bowling options, India opted for a balanced combination, selecting three seamers—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh—alongside a quartet of spinners, namely Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.