Wasim Akram Expresses Optimism for Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Former captain, Wasim Akram, believes that Pakistan will deliver an impressive performance in the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India, due to the similar playing conditions.

Speaking to the media, the legendary pacer stated that Pakistan, under the leadership of modern-day great Babar Azam, possesses a solid and competent side for the mega event.

The Lahore-born cricketer emphasized that the fitness of the players will be crucial for success in the World Cup, and executing their devised plans will be of utmost importance.

The left-arm pacer added that the conditions in India resemble those in Pakistan, which provides Pakistan with an additional advantage to prove themselves in the tournament.

Wasim Akram expressed, “They will have a good chance of performing well in the World Cup 2023 in India, as the playing conditions there are similar to ours on the sub-continent.”

Earlier today, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, and former Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, picked Pakistan as one of their favorite teams of the tournament.

The legendary cricketers stated that the home side India, Pakistan, England, and Australia would be the top four teams in the event due to their balanced and competent sides.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited schedule for the World Cup 2023, with the marquee event commencing on October 5.