PM Shehbaz and COAS General Asim Munir Celebrated Eid ul Adha on Pak-Afghan Border

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir spent the day of Eid ul Azha with army soldiers in Parachinar along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Thursday.

The PM was accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PM and the COAS offered Eid prayers along with army officers and soldiers and later exchanged Eid greetings. The PM praised the Pakistan Army for its high resolve, operational preparedness, and professional standards.

During the meeting with the officers and soldiers, the PM said that he, along with the army chief, was spending Eid with them to pay tribute to their efforts and passion for defending the borders of the motherland with bravery and courage.

He said that the officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces leave their personal comfort to perform the sacred obligation of protecting, defending, and securing the country.

They endure the hardships of weather and difficult conditions, face all kinds of challenges and problems, and guard the borders of the motherland. For these endeavors, the nation salutes them, he added.

He said that the officers and soldiers individually and collectively prioritize the security of the country, whether it’s a happy occasion, festival, such as Eid, or a time of grief. The nation salutes them for their fervor.

The premier said that he was paying tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for their services, as they fulfill the sacred duty of securing the borders of the country with unwavering determination despite immense obstacles.

The PM extended Eid greetings to the entire nation, including the officers and soldiers of the armed forces. He reaffirmed the resolve that there would be no place to hide for those who disrupt peace, perpetrate terrorism, or aid and abet acts of terror.

The Pakistani nation’s spirit foiled the nefarious designs of the forces causing chaos and mayhem in the country, he said, adding that those forces were defeated who sought to create divisions and fissures within the nation for their evil agenda.

He said that the martyrs were the pride and precious asset of Pakistan and its people, and their honor and dignity were paramount. The prime minister laid a wreath at the monument of the martyrs and offered prayers.

Earlier, the COAS received the PM. Commander 11 Corps and high-level officers of the provincial government were also present on this occasion.