30% Less Animals Were Sacrificed This Eid ul Adha Compared to Last Year

The Pakistan Tanners Association has revealed the statistics for the recent Eid al-Adha celebrations.

According to their report, 6.36 million animals were sacrificed during this religious festival.

The breakdown of these sacrifices is as follows: 2 million goats, 3.5 million sheep, 800,000 cows, and 60,000 camels.

Interestingly, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of sacrificial animals compared to the previous year. The Pakistan Tanners Association notes a decrease ranging from 28 to 30 percent, highlighting the economic plight of the citizens.

In light of the challenging circumstances, the Pakistan Tanners Association has expressed concerns over the possible spoilage of 35 percent of the animal hides. Factors such as heat and load shedding have contributed to this worry, potentially impacting the quality and value of the hides obtained from the sacrifices.

The financial implications of these sacrifices are substantial, as indicated by the Pakistan Tanners Association. The estimated value of the animals sacrificed during Eid al-Adha amounts to a staggering Rs. 376 billion, emphasizing the economic significance of this religious tradition.

Throughout various cities in the country, the act of sacrificing animals on Eid al-Adha was carried out. This practice spans across all three days of the festival, signifying the deep-rooted cultural and religious significance of the event in Pakistan.