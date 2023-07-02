PMD Predicts Heavy Monsoon Showers Across Pakistan

Moist currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to enter in the upper parts of the country on 3 July, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls / hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 3-8 July with occasional gaps.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Emerges With the Best Bowling Economy in Vitality T20 Blast [Stats]

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from 5-8 July.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi on 7 and 8 July.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 4-7 July.

Heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrent areas of D.G. Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from 6-8 July.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Creates History After Taking 4 Wickets in First Over [Video]

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage during dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.