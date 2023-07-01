Hasan Ali Emerges With the Best Bowling Economy in Vitality T20 Blast [Stats]

In a captivating display of skill and precision, right-arm bowler Hasan Ali has emerged as the standout performer with the best bowling economy in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

Representing the Birmingham Bears, Hasan has showcased his prowess with exceptional performances on the cricket field.

Having played five matches thus far, Hasan has made a significant impact by claiming an impressive nine wickets.

What sets him apart is his remarkable bowling economy of 6.79, showcasing his ability to restrict runs and apply pressure on the opposition.

Additionally, he boasts an average of 14.33 runs per innings, further highlighting his effectiveness as a bowler.

Not far behind is leg-spinner Nathan Sowter, who represents Durham. Sowter has featured in 13 matches and proven to be a formidable force, amassing a remarkable tally of 22 wickets.

With a bowling economy of 6.82, he demonstrates excellent control and accuracy, consistently challenging batsmen. Sowter maintains an average of 14.77 runs per innings, underscoring his impact on the game.

Taking the third spot is Ben Sanderson, a key player for Northamptonshire. Sanderson’s contributions have been instrumental in his team’s success, having claimed 15 wickets across eight matches.

With a commendable bowling economy of 6.84, he exhibits excellent discipline and precision on the field. Sanderson maintains an average of 15.14 runs per innings, a testament to his ability to stifle the opposition’s scoring opportunities.

Here is a breakdown of three bowlers with the best economies in Vitality T20 Blast.