Pakistan’s Textile Exports Fall by Over 14% in FY23

Pakistan’s textile exports slumped by over 14 percent or $2.8 billion during fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

According to the latest exports figures shared by Arif Habib Limited, the country’s textile exports during FY23 came in at $16.51 billion, compared to exports of $19.31 billion reported in FY22.

Textile exports during June 2023 came in at $1.48 billion, down 13.3 percent compared to exports of $1.71 billion reported in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

However, on a month-on-month basis, textile exports jumped 12.1 percent from $1.32 billion reported in May 2023. The textile exports during June 2023 were also the highest monthly exports since September 2022. The country’s textile exports had slumped to below $1.2 billion in February 2023.