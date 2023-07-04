GCU Lahore Launches Free Education Program

Government College University (GCU) Lahore recently unveiled a new free education endeavor. This program targets individuals with a genuine passion for learning.

In a press release by GCU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, it was announced that the ‘Free Education for All’ will be a pilot project in the Institute of History during the upcoming Fall semester of 2023. Subsequent phases will see the expansion of the program to other departments.

This will offer individuals the opportunity to attend classes with a focus on acquiring knowledge, rather than solely pursuing degrees and grades. Participants will have the freedom to select courses from a diverse range of degree programs provided by the university.

The assignments or exams will not be graded, and no formal degrees will be conferred upon completion. Nevertheless, attendees will have the privilege of learning from highly qualified faculty members.

Prof. Zaidi underscored the significance of making education accessible to all, irrespective of age, race, religion, educational background, or financial circumstances.

To enroll in this program, individuals will need to undergo a police verification process, obtain a university card worth Rs. 200, and secure approval from the Chairperson and the instructor of the desired program or course.

Initially, the university will launch this initiative in three departments within the Institute of Global and Historical Studies: History, Art History, and Archive Studies. However, there are plans to expand the program to other departments starting in the Spring semester of 2024.

Prof. Zaidi expressed his conviction that this approach will transform the learning process. Participants from diverse backgrounds in a single class will create an intellectually stimulating environment, fostering mature discussions and facilitating a well-rounded educational experience.