Emirates is Recruiting Hundreds of Pilots, IT Experts, and Cabin Crew From Around the World

Emirates is currently recruiting for hundreds of positions, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals, and customer service agents, as reported by Arabian Business.

The development comes after the airline recorded a successful year financially and is expecting further growth and expansion with the addition of new aircraft fleets.

Despite challenging job market conditions worldwide, Emirates Group ended the previous financial year with over 102,000 employees, having hired 17,160 people.

The group is known for being a top employer in the aviation industry and received approximately 2.7 million applications for various roles globally.

Emirates has launched an extensive recruitment campaign, organizing open days and invite-only events across six continents throughout the year. The aim is to attract talent from different fields to join its growing team.

The recruitment process is designed to be completed within a day, and successful applicants can expect to be contacted within 48 hours.

For pilots, Emirates will hold open days in the UK and Ireland, targeting Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick, and London Stansted in August. It previously had successful recruitment drives in Budapest, Madrid, and Lisbon. The airline offers different pilot roles for candidates with varying levels of experience.

Emirates Engineering is also seeking professionals to join its team. It has scheduled open days in Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and the UK in July and August. It is specifically looking for 75 Structural Technicians and over 400 positions in aircraft maintenance engineering and engineering support roles.

ALSO READ Google’s New Tool Will Let You Verify Fake Images Online

The Emirates Group, as a whole, is also recruiting over 400 IT professionals for various positions. It is looking for individuals with skills in software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation, and service management.

How to Apply

Below is the table showing links to the career pages of all entities under Emirates Group:

Name Link Emirates Group https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/search-and-apply/ Emirates Engineering https://www.emiratesengineering.com/careers/ dnata https://www.dnata.com/en/careers marhaba https://www.marhabaservices.com/ae/english/careers_marhaba.html

Those interested in joining the Emirates Group can regularly check the careers page for updates on available positions within the organization, including opportunities at dnata, Emirates SkyCargo, and in airport services.

The Emirates Group trains individuals joining Emirates Airport Services, dnata, Marhaba, or the contact centers. Customer service roles offer flexibility, allowing individuals to work either full-time or part-time based on their lifestyle and career goals.

Via Arabian Business