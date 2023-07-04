HEC Amendment Bill 2023 Gives Supreme Powers to Prime Minister

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Amendment Bill 2023 has been granted approval by the federal cabinet, marking a significant development in the education sector.

Under the new amendments, the prime minister will assume the role of the controlling authority for the Higher Education Commission, thereby enhancing the government’s oversight in this domain. This change empowers the premier to dismiss the HEC chairman before the expiration of their term.

ALSO READ 7-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Islamabad

Furthermore, the amendment designates the HEC as the sole regulatory authority responsible for overseeing all higher education institutions nationwide. This consolidation aims to streamline the governance of these institutions, ensuring consistent standards and practices across the board.

In addition to these alterations, the government has eliminated the provision equating the powers of the HEC chairman with that of a federal minister. This adjustment clarifies the scope of authority for the chairman and delineates their role more precisely.

These amendments come in response to the reduction of HEC’s powers following the implementation of the 18th Amendment. By redefining the relationship between the government and the HEC, this legislative change seeks to strengthen the commission’s ability to effectively regulate and improve the higher education sector.

The approval of the HEC Amendment Bill represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of higher education governance, signaling a concerted effort to enhance the quality and accountability of educational institutions throughout the country.