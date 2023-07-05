Govt Appoints Siraj ud Din Aziz As Banking Ombudsman

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the summary of appointing Siraj ud Din Aziz as Banking Pakistan Ombudsman.

Aziz is a highly trained and seasoned banker who has worked for several companies in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer-Financial Institution of Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Prior to this, he was the president and CEO of several other significant commercial banks in Pakistan. Aziz is an Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) Fellow.