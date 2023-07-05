Govt Appoints Siraj ud Din Aziz As Banking Ombudsman

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 5, 2023 | 10:41 am

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the summary of appointing Siraj ud Din Aziz as Banking Pakistan Ombudsman.

Sirajuddin Aziz has been appointed as Banking Pakistan Ombudsman.

ALSO READ

Aziz is a highly trained and seasoned banker who has worked for several companies in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer-Financial Institution of Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Prior to this, he was the president and CEO of several other significant commercial banks in Pakistan. Aziz is an Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) Fellow.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hilarious Tweets That Perfectly Sum up Parenthood
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sindh Chief Secretary Assures Development Initiatives for Journalist Colony
Read more in proproperty
close
>