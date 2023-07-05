Six UAE Universities Among Top 250 in Times Young University Rankings 2023

Nine universities from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.

While six UAE universities have been ranked by Times in the top 250, the remaining three have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.

The ‘reporter’ status is assigned to the universities that submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.

According to the rankings, the UAE University leads the chart among Emirati universities. It is followed by the University of Sharjah and Khalifa University.

Here is the complete list of Emirati universities recognized in the Young University Rankings 2023:

Sr. No. University Rank 1. UAE University 38 2. University of Sharjah 43 3. Khalifa University 49 4. Abu Dhabi University 58 5. Zayed University 151-200 6. American University of Sharjah 201-250 7. Ajman University Reporter 8. American University of Ras Al-Khaimah Reporter 9. University of Dubai Reporter

Young University Rankings

World’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger feature in Young University Rankings each year.

THE uses 13 performance metrics across four areas – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to rank universities. The same criteria are used by THE to rank universities in World University Rankings.

The 2023 edition features 605 universities from 78 countries. Nanyang Technological University Singapore is the top-ranked institute this year. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is 2nd and Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris is 3rd.

Hong Kong has the most institutes in the top 10. France has the most institutes in the top 20. Overall, Turkey is the most-represented nation with 47 universities. India is second with 45 institutes and the UK is third with 39 universities.

Top 10 Universities on THE Young University Rankings 2023