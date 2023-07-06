Dubai Airport Claims Crown as Layover Capital of the World

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been named the best airport in the world for layovers due to its outstanding amenities and luxury shopping, lounging, and dining experiences.

According to Simple Flying, DXB offers top-notch shopping options with renowned brands like Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex, making it a top choice for layovers.

In addition, the airport provides a 24-hour fitness center, a large pool, and a locker room with showers. It even has open-air gardens where people can enjoy fresh air during their layovers.

And if one has a longer stay, they can relax in Snoozecubes, which are soundproof pods with beds and touch-screen TVs.

When it comes to dining, lounging, and shopping, DXB spoils its visitors with over 325 options. Simple Flying mentioned that DXB’s diverse amenities are particularly beneficial for longer layovers.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, the company that manages DXB, acknowledged the vital role of the terminal services delivery team in providing excellent customer service.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, DXB has shown resilience. In the first quarter of this year, the airport reached 95.6 percent of its 2019 passenger levels, welcoming over 21.2 million travelers.

Other airports that made it to the top five list of best airports for layovers include Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands), Munich International Airport (Germany), Hong Kong International Airport (Hong Kong/China), and Hartsfield-Jackson International (US).