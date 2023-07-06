Over 50,000 Expats Move to Dubai in Record Time

Dubai has seen a remarkable increase in its population, with over 50,000 expats making the city their home in the first half of 2023.

This growth trend has been accelerating since 2021, as Dubai has positioned itself as a regional hub for various industries such as aviation, trade, finance, and tourism.

ALSO READ Here’s What Pakistan Must do to Expand its IT Industry

The city’s aura as a destination for professionals searching for better job prospects has been an important contributing factor in attracting many expats.

After experiencing a decline in population due to the outbreak of coronavirus in February 2020, Dubai quickly overcame the pandemic and became one of the first cities in the world to reopen. The quick recovery, coupled with the city’s thriving job market, played a pivotal role in attracting top talent and driving population growth.

The recently held Expo 2020 further boosted Dubai’s global presence, attracting new investors and professionals to the city. According to Dubai Statistics Centre’s data, the population of Dubai exceeded 3.6 million by the end of June 2023, compared to 3.55 million at the beginning of this year.

As of 5 July, the current population of Dubai stands at 3,603,286, showing an increase of 52,886 expats or 1.49 percent since the start of the year.

Over the last 12 months, the number of residents has grown by 89,196, and in the last 18 months, the increase has reached 124,595.

Recognizing the importance of urban planning for sustainable development and the well-being of its residents, Dubai’s government has made it a top priority.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Installs Automatic Perfume Sprayers on Streets Leading to Prophet’s Mosque

Since the launch of the city’s first urban plan in 1960, the population has grown by 80 times, and urban areas have expanded by 170 times.

Dubai is currently working on the Dubai 2040 urban plan. The plan envisions that 55 percent of Dubai’s population will reside within 800 meters or less of public transport stations.

During the day, Dubai’s population increases by nearly one million as residents from neighboring emirates visit the city for job and business opportunities.

This population growth has led to increased demand for housing and raised consumer spending, resulting in overall economic growth.