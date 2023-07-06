Three UAE Cities Secure Spots in World’s Safest City Rankings

Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Dubai have been ranked among the top five safest cities in the world, confirming the UAE’s reputation as a secure and stable place to live and work. The data comes from Numbeo, a global economic, social, and safety provider.

Based on the figures for the first half of 2023, Abu Dhabi has been named the world’s safest city, followed by Ajman in second place and Dubai in fifth place.

ALSO READ UAE Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Sector

Abu Dhabi has consistently held the top position since 2022. Doha and Taipei secured the third and fourth positions, respectively. Muscat, ranking eighth, was the only other city in the region to make it into the top ten.

A recent survey conducted by the Department of Community Development (DCD) revealed that over 93% of Abu Dhabi residents feel safe walking alone at night.

Numbeo regularly publishes data and rankings on various aspects of cities worldwide, including quality of life, crime, healthcare, pollution, and traffic.

ALSO READ Sheffield’s Most Popular Jobs and Their Risk of Workplace Accidents

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, attributed the high ranking in the Numbeo index to the great importance placed by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

Sheikh Sultan further emphasized that the country’s high ranking also reflects the amount of foreign investment it attracts, which is a direct result of its strong safety credentials.