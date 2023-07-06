Waziristan-Born Athlete Writes His Name in Guinness Book of World Records

A talented young athlete, Noman Mehsud, has broken the Guinness World Record previously held by Indian athlete Himanshu.

The Waziristan-born athlete accomplished this record-breaking feat by performing an impressive 32 cap-ups within a 30-second timeframe, surpassing his Indian counterpart.

It is pertinent to mention here that this achievement was previously set by Himanshu in March of this year, as he managed 28 cap-ups in the same duration.

The exceptional achievement of Mehsud in martial art has been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, as confirmed through an email.

Noman Mehsud graciously expressed his emotions regarding the achievement, stating to the media that this triumph is a momentous milestone for him at a young age.

Mehsud also conveyed his determination to continue pursuing record-breaking feats, emphasizing his desire to bring honor and glory to both his nation and region.

Noman Mehsud acknowledged the importance of government support, highlighting that with their patronage, he could further contribute to the field of martial arts.

Noman Mehsud is a student of the renowned martial artist, Irfan Mehsud, who has achieved an astounding 70 Guinness World Records throughout his illustrious career.

This marks the fifteenth time that one of his students has set a Guinness World Record, showcasing the remarkable legacy and impact of their mentor’s teachings.