Tamim Iqbal Comes Out of Retirement Within a Day After Earlier Announcement

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer, Tamim Iqbal, has reversed his decision to retire from international cricket following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to media reports, the meeting took place on Friday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s residence, where the opening batter reversed his retirement decision.

The left-handed batter was accompanied by his wife, former captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, Nazmul Hassan.

Yesterday, Tamim announced his retirement, which shocked the cricketing world as it came just a day after he had captained Bangladesh in the first ODI against Afghanistan.

Speculations were rife about the reasons behind his sudden retirement, and criticism from Nazmul Hassan regarding his performance in the match added fuel to the fire.

However, the situation took a turn after the meeting with the Prime Minister, where Tamim addressed the media and stated that he had reconsidered his retirement decision.

The 34-year-old batter, who retired from T20Is last year, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for her intervention and support during this challenging time.

The left-hander has scored 8,313 runs in ODI cricket, including 14 centuries, and is the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The stylish batsman has played 70 Test matches for his country, scoring 5,134 runs at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries.