Haris Rauf Leaves Fans Stunned With a Spectacular Entry at His Wedding [Video]

Celebrations are in full swing for the star Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, as he embarks on the joyous journey of matrimony today in Islamabad.

The talented 29-year-old cricketer has been engrossed in his wedding festivities, radiating love, and capturing the hearts of his fans as the day of his wedding approaches.

The sportsman recently made a grand entrance at his mehndi ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, leaving attendees in awe within the wedding hall.

A short viral video on different social media handles garnered widespread attention as it showcased the right-arm pacer entering the hall on a heavy bike, surprising his fans.

Haris Rauf, adorned in a stunning deep green kurta embellished with golden accents, could be seen flashing his infectious smile throughout the mehndi festivities.

The marriage ceremony commenced with the speedster astride a majestic horse, making a regal statement outside the wedding hall in the federal capital.

Later, the Rawalpindi-born pacer showcased his free spirit by riding a bike amidst a breathtaking fireworks display, adding a touch of thrill and excitement to the celebrations.

It is worth mentioning that several players from the Pakistan cricket team will grace the wedding, which is scheduled to take place on Friday after their release from the training camp.