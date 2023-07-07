Why Did PCB Stop Players From Attending Haris Rauf’s Wedding?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the decision to prevent national cricketers from attending the wedding of their fellow teammate, Haris Rauf, in Islamabad.

Officials from the cricket board cited unfavorable weather conditions in the region and the unavailability of flights as the primary reasons behind this unexpected move.

The PCB was concerned about the ability of players to return to Karachi timely, considering the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and the limited flight options available.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Leaves Fans Stunned With a Spectacular Entry at His Wedding [Video]

It had been planned for certain players to travel to Islamabad today and attend the wedding festivities, with the intention of returning to Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

However, due to the weather patterns and logistical challenges, the management of the cricket board had to intervene and restrict the players from making the trip.

This announcement comes as a disappointment to both the players and fans, who were eagerly looking forward to witnessing this joyous occasion.

ALSO READ Babar Reveals First-Choice Keeper Between Sarfaraz and Rizwan for SL Tests

Realizing the significance of this moment for their teammate, the national team players decided to express their heartfelt wishes to Haris Rauf through a recorded video message.

Meanwhile, the ongoing training camp at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi is set to conclude today, as the players gear up for their upcoming series in Colombo.

Departing for Colombo via Dubai tomorrow, the Pakistan team is scheduled to engage in a two-match Test series, commencing on July 16 at the Galle stadium.