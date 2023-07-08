Apple is Also Working on a Foldable Screen Laptop

Up until now, Asus has held the title as the leading innovator in the realm of folding-screen laptops, showcasing their impressive Zenbook Fold line. However, that lineup may be up for some serious rivalry in the future.

According to a recent report from Korea, Apple is actively engaged in developing a foldable screen laptop. The company is said to be in discussions with suppliers with the intention of introducing a foldable-screen MacBook.

Should this project come to fruition, it would undoubtedly invigorate the currently sluggish display market.

Scheduled for release in 2026, following its anticipated unveiling in 2025, the foldable laptop is poised to make a significant impact. Major Korean display manufacturers such as Samsung Display and LG Display have recently diverted their investments toward OLED panels for laptops, recognizing the saturation of the smartphone market.

These companies are presently engaged in coordinating the development and production of foldable OLED panels specifically tailored for laptops, aiming to capitalize on the emerging demand for such devices.

Securing an order from Apple would undoubtedly have a profound effect on this relatively nascent market. As per the report’s source, panel makers anticipate greater profitability with larger display sizes, despite the challenges associated with achieving optimal pixel densities at larger scales.

Nonetheless, the market for foldable displays in laptops proves more lucrative than that of smartphones, presenting a significant opportunity for display manufacturers to generate additional revenue in the near future.