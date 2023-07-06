All iPhones Are Getting Big Battery Upgrades This Year

A recent rumor originating from an alleged “insider” at a Foxconn factory in China suggests that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 lineup will feature substantial improvements in battery capacity. All four models are expected to benefit from these enhancements.

According to the rumor, the iPhone 15 is said to house a battery with a capacity of 3,877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus is anticipated to feature a larger 4,912 mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to be equipped with a 3,650 mAh battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to offer an even higher capacity of 4,852 mAh. All of these are substantial improvements in battery capacity.

To provide a basis for comparison, it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 3,279 mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Plus incorporates a larger 4,323 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 3,200 mAh capacity, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max matches the Plus model with a 4,323 mAh battery.

ALSO READ Apple’s Latest VR Headset Sensation Faces Production Problems

If these rumors prove accurate, it is evident that Apple’s devices will rank exceptionally well in battery tests. This would mark the first time any iPhone comes close to the 5,000 mAh threshold. Considering Apple’s renowned expertise in optimizing their in-house designed chips, the battery life of all these devices is expected to be outstanding.

In line with a previous rumor, it has been speculated that this year’s iPhones will have a slightly increased thickness compared to their predecessors. This makes sense considering that all iPhones are also expected to have larger batteries too.

ALSO READ This YouTuber Has Just Created the World’s Largest Fully Functional iPhone

Another rumor originating from Weibo, often referred to as China’s equivalent to Twitter, suggests that the base storage option for the iPhone 15 Pro will be 256 GB, doubling the current 128 GB capacity. This development would serve as yet another differentiating factor between the Pro models and the non-Pro variants, as the latter is expected to retain the 128 GB base storage configuration.