Group of Expats Steal Jewellery Worth Rs. 8.1 Crore in UAE

Three expats of Arab nationality have been arrested by Ajman police for their involvement in a daring robbery at a jewelry shop in the gold market.

The robbery occurred on Friday 7 July 2023, and the stolen items, including gold jewelry and cash amounting to approximately AED 1.1 million (approx. $300,000), have been recovered.

The police acted swiftly, apprehending the suspects within just 12 hours of the crime. The investigation revealed that the shop owner had forgotten to activate the alarm system connected to the central operations room, which allowed the suspects to carry out the theft without immediate detection.

The stolen goods and a cash amount of AED 40,000 have been returned to the relieved owner. To prevent similar incidents, Ajman Police stressed the importance of taking necessary precautions for business owners, especially those dealing with valuable items.

It urged businesses to have functional alarm systems and strictly follow security protocols. These measures can enhance security and minimize the risk of such incidents occurring in the future.

The three suspects have been handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.