Rizwan Wins Hearts by Gifting Spikes to Talented Net Bowler

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan left a lasting impression on net bowlers during the final day of the training camp before the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Known for his dedication and hard work, he engaged in extensive batting drills including scenario-based exercises at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Following his training session, Rizwan took the time to meet the net bowlers and express his gratitude by distributing his shirts and cricket gear as tokens of appreciation.

One lucky recipient Abdul Mannan, a side-armer from Karachi, received a training kit from the Peshawar-born cricketer as a special gift. Mannan praised Rizwan and Babar Azam, stating that training with them was a privilege due to the motivating environment they created for young cricketers.

Rizwan even challenged Abdul Hadi, a talented spinner from Karachi, to dismiss him. Although Hadi failed to get his wicket, he managed to give the wicketkeeper a tough time.

Impressed by the bowling skills of the emerging talent, the cricketer reciprocated by gifting him a pair of expensive spikes to Hadi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the wicket-keeper batter will be part of the national squad for the upcoming two-match Test against Sri Lanka starting on July 16 at Galle.