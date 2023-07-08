Pakistan Announces Cricket Squad For Blind World Games

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced the 13-member squad that will represent the national team in the highly anticipated IBSF Blind World Games.

The international tournament is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, England, from August 17th to 27th, showcasing the remarkable talent of visually impaired athletes.

IBSF World Games will witness the inclusion of cricket for visually impaired individuals, thanks to the collaborative efforts of World Blind Cricket Ltd and the IBSA.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah who also serves as the Chairman of World Blind Cricket Ltd has granted his approval to the selected national squad for the World Games.

The team roster comprises players from different categories based on their level of visual impairment.

Zafar Iqbal, Riyasat Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Mohammad Salman, and Mohammad Asif fall under the B1 category.

Nasir Ali is in the B2 category and is supported by vice-captain Badar Munir. The B3 category is represented by Matiullah, Mohsin Khan, Kamran Akhtar, Akmal Hayat, and Israr Hasan.