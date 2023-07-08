Pakistan Launches Direct Flights to Kazakhstan

In a bid to enhance tourism and trade, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have initiated direct flights. The Special Cargo Air Transport (SCAT) Air Company based in Kazakhstan will operate two weekly flights between Lahore and Almaty on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing a Boeing 737 aircraft.

As per Yerzhan Kistafin, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, the direct flight duration will be 2 hours. This development is anticipated to bolster economic and trade ties while opening up fresh avenues for collaboration in the tourism sector.

ALSO READ Famous TikToker Travels from UK to UAE for Under $100

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, is renowned for its abundant cultural heritage, impressive architectural landmarks, vibrant cultural scene, and renowned cuisine.

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, boasts a population of nearly 2 million and is often referred to as the ‘city of a thousand colors’. Situated at the foot of the Alatau mountains and along the Great Silk Road, it serves as a central hub for trade and tourism.