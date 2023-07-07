Famous TikToker Travels from UK to UAE for Under $100

A famous TikToker, Callum Ryan, shared his incredible journey of traveling from the United Kingdom (UK) to Dubai for less than $100.

Ryan, who has over a million followers on social media, wanted to experience a budget-friendly holiday challenge. He began his adventure from Luton Airport in Milton Keynes and made it to the UAE by spending only £64 ($88).

To keep costs low, Ryan first flew from Luton Airport to Sofia, Bulgaria, using a Wizz Air flight. The ticket for this part of the journey cost him just £21.99. From Sofia, he continued his trip to Abu Dhabi with the same airline, paying £35.16. To reach his last spot, Dubai, he took a bus.

On 2 June, Ryan departed from Luton Airport, and after a stopover in Bulgaria, he flew to Abu Dhabi. From there, he took a bus that cost £7 ($10) to finally reach Dubai at around 11 PM.

During his stay in Dubai, Ryan and his friend shared the cost of accommodations at Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai, amounting to only £21 ($27) for four nights.

Ryan returned to the UK on 7 June, taking a different Wizz Air route through Albania. The total cost of his return trip was £72.85 ($90).

This is not the first time Ryan has gone on an affordable adventure. In the past, he traveled to Spain for £10 ($13) and explored Budapest, the capital of Hungary, for just $10.

Ryan also makes sure to offset the emissions from his trips, showing his commitment to reducing his environmental impact.