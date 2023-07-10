HBL Wins Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2023 Award

Asiamoney awards HBL the accolade of ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ for 2023. The Bank also secured its fifth consecutive ‘Best Domestic Bank’ award for the same year.

In the Asiamoney citation for the ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’, HBL was appreciated for its relentless pursuit of innovation, particularly as a pioneer in providing seamless, secure, and integrated digital platforms.

By working closely with regulators on enhancing security requirements, HBL continues to maintain its leadership position in banking, guiding customers towards a digital-first approach.

Commenting on the achievements, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said: “HBL is honored to be recognized as ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ and ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’.

The Bank continues to provide innovative products and solutions to its customers whose banking needs are moving beyond traditional channels.

Digital is and will be, at the heart of how HBL strives to serve its customers even better. These wins are a tribute to our millions of customers’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.”

Asiamoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance.