Here’s the Team of the Tournament for Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Team of the Tournament has been revealed after the final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands on Sunday in Harare.

Three players each from Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe have been richly rewarded for their brilliant performances throughout the tournament, with two players from Scotland also making the cut.

Pathum Nissanka – Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka opener was in ominous touch throughout the tournament, giving his side some flying starts. In eight matches, Nissanka notched up 417 runs at an average of 69, with two fifties and two stellar centuries.

His two centuries came against Zimbabwe and West Indies, helping Sri Lanka book a ticket to India for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Vikramjit Singh – Netherlands

Young Vikramjit Singh made some vital contributions with the bat for Netherlands, while also chipping in with some handy wickets. In eight matches, Vikramjit scored 326 runs at an average of 40.75, with one century and one half-century.

His century against Oman was a special one in particular, as it was his first in international ODIs. He also picked up six wickets at 21.50.

Brandon McMullen – Scotland

The young 23-year-old all-rounder was one of the most impressive performers throughout the tournament, with his range of strokes with the bat and accuracy with the ball being a vital asset for the Scots.

In seven matches, McMullen picked up 13 wickets at an average of 17.53, including a five-wicket haul. With the bat, he was even more impressive, scoring 364 runs at 52, with two centuries and one fifty.

Sean Williams – Zimbabwe

The veteran Zimbabwe star was arguably the most impressive player at the tournament, going on a golden run with the bat while also keeping it tight with the ball.

Williams was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, notching up 600 runs in seven games at an average of 100 with three centuries and two fifties. His knock of 174 against the USA, in particular, was a sight to behold.

Williams was also a handy contributor with the ball in the middle overs, picking up three wickets and generally keeping it tight.

Bas de Leede – Netherlands

Bas de Leede was a vital performer for the Netherlands throughout the tournament, but it was his contribution in their crucial encounter against Scotland that will be remembered in times to come.

The all-rounder joined an elite list of players to pick up a five-wicket haul and score a century in the same game, as the Netherlands beat Scotland to qualify for the World Cup in India. Bas de Leede scored 285 runs in seven games with one century and also picked up 15 crucial wickets.

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

The talismanic Zimbabwe all-rounder was again at his explosive best during the tournament, contributing with both bat and ball. With the bat, Raza scored 325 runs in seven games, including the fastest-ever ODI ton by a Zimbabwe player.

His runs came at an average of 65, with one century and one half-century. He also chipped in with nine handy wickets, with best figures of 4/55.

Scott Edwards (c and wk) – Netherlands

The Netherlands skipper led from the front throughout the tournament, being a steady hand behind the stumps and with the bat.

He was also tactically shrewd, navigating Netherlands through some tough phases as they qualified for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year. Edwards had 12 dismissals in eight games and 314 runs with four half-centuries.

Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka

The highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Wanindu Hasaranga cast a spell against most batters he faced during the tournament. His blend of variations was too tough for the batters to combat as they were often left bamboozled.

Such was his dominance at the start of the tournament that he picked up three five-wicket hauls in a row, equalling the legendary Waqar Younis. Hasaranga finished the tournament with 22 wickets in seven matches, with best figures of 6/24.

Maheesh Theekshana – Sri Lanka

Alongside Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan spin duo wreaked havoc throughout the tournament. Theekshana was as equally impressive as his spin bowling partner, coming to the fore in the latter stages of the tournament, especially in the Super Six stage.

Theekshana finished the tournament with 21 scalps in eight games at a stunning average of 12.23 and a miserly economy of 4.02.

Chris Sole – Scotland

The Scotland quick was one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, often clocking speeds greater than 145 kmph and rattling the batters with his pace. Along with pace, Sole also had great control as he was miserly throughout the tournament despite his role as a strike bowler.

In seven matches, Sole picked up 11 wickets at an average of 25 and an economy of 4.67. Though Scotland narrowly missed out of Cricket World Cup qualification, they have a real asset on their hands in Sole.

Richard Ngarava – Zimbabwe

The left-arm quick was immense for Zimbabwe, often striking when his side needed the most. Be it with the new ball, the middle overs or the death overs, Ngarava delivered time and again for Zimbabwe.

The pacer was Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker during the tournament, scalping up 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.28.