Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup Participation Becomes Topic of Uncertainty Again

The participation of Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 has once again become a topic of uncertainty, casting doubts on the future of the marquee event in India.

Ehsan Mazari, the Federal Minister for IPC, has addressed the issue, firmly advocating for the right to request a neutral venue and drawing parallels to the hybrid model that will be used in Asia Cup.

In his recent remarks, Mazari criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India, highlighting the fact that the Pakistan Cricket Board falls under the jurisdiction of his ministry.

Mazari emphasized that if India insists on playing its Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, Pakistan will reciprocate and demand the same for the upcoming World Cup.

He stated that as the host nation of the Asia Cup, Pakistan has the right to host all matches, echoing the sentiments of enthusiasts who oppose the hybrid model.

After India declined to travel to Pakistan, the Asia Cup 2023 has been reshaped as a co-hosted tournament by Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the hybrid model.

Notably, Ehsan Mazari holds a position in the high-level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup hosted by India.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup, which will be held in India.

The 14-member committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, comprises influential figures from various ministries and departments who will assess the situation.