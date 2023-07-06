Samsung Galaxy Unpakced Confirmed for July 26

A month ago, Samsung made an announcement stating that it would hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea for the very first time during the last week of July. According to rumors, the event was rumored to take place on July 26.

Today, Samsung has officially confirmed that the rumor was indeed accurate.

The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea is scheduled to commence at 4 PM PKT on July 26. Samsung has also revealed that the event will be live-streamed on its official website and YouTube channel, allowing viewers worldwide to join and experience the launch of their latest products.

While Samsung has not disclosed the exact number of products that will be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, the press note shared by the company hints at an intriguing announcement. The note states, “A new cultural driver is coming,” and invites us to “Join the flip side.” The accompanying graphic in the press note suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is likely to be showcased.

This confirmation implies that the Z Flip 5 will be officially introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event. There is also anticipation for the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has yet to be teased by the Korean conglomerate. However, since the Z Flip duo always launches together, it is safe to assume that the same is happening this year as well.

We may catch a glimpse of it in the upcoming teasers and trailers that Samsung has promised to release in the coming days, providing further excitement for the event.