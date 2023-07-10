Zindigi Prize: Unleashing the Next Generation of Business Titans – Islamabad Regionals

After a successful event in Lahore, the Zindigi Prize, a social entrepreneurship competition led by Zindigi-powered by JS Bank, is now taking place in Islamabad- Hi-Tech University.

Its mission is to empower the next generation of change-makers.

With its attractive seed funding and invaluable mentorship opportunities, this program has the potential to propel start-ups towards resounding success.

Spanning across 120 universities and engaging over 4000+ start-ups, the competition has piqued the interest of aspiring entrepreneurs.

The regionals kicked off with a splendid inauguration ceremony at the Hi-Tech University, heralding the start of an intense three-day event. More than 100 captivating and diverse entrepreneurial ideas will be presented.

Mr. Ibtisam Babar, Project Lead of Zindigi Prize, expressed Zindigi’s vision for the competition, “We envision Zindigi Prize as more than just the largest social entrepreneurship competition. Our goal is to establish it as the premier innovation community, facilitating connections and driving innovation among startups. Irrespective of their origins, whether it’s Lasbela University of Baluchistan or NUST Islamabad, we strive to unite all students under one platform.

As we look ahead, Zindigi Prize will extend its reach across international borders, empowering our startups to pitch on global platforms. It will serve as a convergence point for international startups, collectively showcasing their immense potential. Together, we will shape the future of innovation.”

A primary objective of this initiative is to instil a can-do attitude among youngpreneurs, streamlining their financing and execution processes.

Rooted in the belief in creating a positive societal impact, the Zindigi Prize is poised to ignite a new wave of entrepreneurial thinking that will shape a brighter future for Pakistan.