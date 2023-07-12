IG Punjab Implements New Uniforms for Police Officers

The Inspector General (IG) Punjab has decided to modify the uniforms of police personnel, aiming to introduce a recognition system based on years of service. In this regard, a letter has been issued by Additional IG Rifaat Mukhtar on behalf of the IG Punjab, which outlines the new uniform guidelines.

As per the letter, police officials who have completed 10 years of service will now display a single blue stripe on their uniforms. Similarly, officials who have served for 20 years will wear two blue stripes, while those with 30 years of service will display three blue stripes, signifying their extensive experience.

Furthermore, Punjab Police emphasizes that the headscarf is now mandatory for all female personnel. This directive has been communicated through the same letter, which has been distributed to several high-ranking officers including the CCPO Lahore, Commandant Punjab Constabulary, RPOs, DPOs, and SSP Motor Transport.

The modified uniform system aims to enhance the recognition and respect for the police personnel, providing them with a visible symbol of their years of service.