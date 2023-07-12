Fire Claims Lives of 10 Family Members in Lahore

A devastating incident occurred on Wednesday at Bhati Gate, Lahore. Multiple family members lost their lives in a house fire, leaving no escape for six children and three women. The only member that managed to survive jumped from the building.

According to rescue officials, the fire originated from an explosion in the refrigerator’s compressor. Compounded by inadequate ventilation, the smoke became trapped, exacerbating the dire situation.

Among the identified victims were Adil Hussain, Saira Bano, Farzana, Amber, Ghazal, Fatima, and a seven-month-old baby. The authorities are trying to identify the remaining victims.

Adil’s father recounted his son’s desperate plea for help at 2:45 am when he received the distressing call. Upon arriving at the scene, he was devastated to witness the utter destruction. His son, wife, daughter-in-law, her two children, his elder daughter, and her four children were among the lives lost.

The police have announced that the bodies will be released to their families once the identification process and legal formalities have been completed. Meanwhile, the rescue team is diligently working to cool down the remnants of the devastated structure.

Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister (CM) of Punjab, has taken notice of the incident and requested a report from the commissioner. He has initiated an investigation and extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.