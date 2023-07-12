MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ to Bring More Power Efficiency and Better Cameras to Budget Phones

Introducing MediaTek’s latest addition to the mid-range mobile chipset lineup, officially unveiled today as the Dimensity 6100+. For those familiar with the AMD Athlon XP, the name may bring back nostalgic memories. This chipset offers Sub-6 5G connectivity, while mmWave support is not included.

The CPU configuration consists of two powerful Cortex-A76 cores alongside six efficient Cortex-A55 cores. The Dimensity 6100+ chipset is designed to support displays with either 10-bit color depth and a refresh rate of 90 Hz or 120 Hz. Additionally, it empowers “AI-powered cameras” capable of capturing images up to 108 MP resolution. Video recording reaches “2K” at 30fps.

One standout feature is the “UltraSave 3.0+ technology,” which delivers a 20% reduction in 5G power consumption compared to other competing solutions in the market. MediaTek has prioritized efficiency to optimize battery life and enhance the overall user experience.

The Dimensity 6100+ chipset offers “remarkable capabilities for capturing stunning portraits and selfies”, thanks to its advanced “AI-bokeh” feature. Additionally, MediaTek has partnered with Arcsoft to introduce “AI-color” technology to mainstream devices, empowering users to express their creativity through enhanced color manipulation.

While the exact details of these features remain somewhat mysterious, we anticipate experiencing their full potential when the first devices powered by this chip become available in the market. These devices are expected to hit the streets sometime in the third quarter of this year, between now and the end of September.