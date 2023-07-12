Ministry of Education and FDE Accused of Violating Rules For Controversial Private School

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the Ministry of Education are under investigation for allegedly violating regulations regarding a private school project. The project involves constructing a private school in Sector F-11, Islamabad on a plot originally designated for a government primary school and worth billions of rupees. The purpose of this land is to provide free education to the residents of the federal capital.

According to reports, FDE informed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) about their plans to establish a school through a public-private partnership.

ALSO READ Over 600 Housing Societies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Declared Illegal

However, CDA pointed out that the plot, spanning approximately 21 kanals, is specifically reserved for non-commercial purposes such as public schools. They cautioned that they might revoke the allotment if FDE proceeds with their plan.

Reports quote Syed Safdar Ali, a CDA representative, as stating that the terms and conditions of the land’s allotment prohibit private schools on land designated for government-run educational institutions.

He emphasized their swift response to the FDE’s letter, emphasizing that they would not permit the establishment of a private school.

Critics doubt the feasibility of ensuring that 20 percent of students at the proposed school would receive free education, as claimed by FDE.

ALSO READ CDA to Auction Plots for Shakarparian Food Street in Islamabad

Concerns have been raised regarding private entities taking advantage of public resources and charging exorbitant fees despite their initial intentions.

The controversy has led to suspicions among officials, with a representative from CDA calling for an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The future of the plot in F-11/2 remains uncertain as the situation continues to unfold, leaving many questioning the transparency and intentions of the education authorities involved.

Via Dawn