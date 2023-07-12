Over 600 Housing Societies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Declared Illegal

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change met on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues, including illegal housing societies, soybean imports, and Margalla Hills.

The committee was chaired by Nuzhat Pathan, and it was attended by representatives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Ministry of Climate Change.

During the meeting, it was revealed that there are more than 600 illegal housing societies in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The CDA Chairman, Noor Ul Amin Mengal, said that there are 150 illegal housing societies in Islamabad, 318 in Rawalpindi, and around 122 in Fateh Jang and Attock.

The committee members expressed concern about the impact of these illegal housing societies on the environment. They said that these societies are often built on unauthorized land, and they often do not have proper drainage or sewage systems. This can lead to pollution and flooding.

The committee also discussed the issue of soybean imports. The committee was informed that Pakistan has been importing soybean meal since 2015, but the imports have been disrupted in recent months due to a lack of licenses.

The committee members said that the government needs to take steps to ensure that soybean imports are resumed. They said that this is important for the poultry industry, which relies on soybean meal as a source of protein.

The committee also discussed the issue of Margalla Hills. The committee members expressed concern about the number of people who are visiting the hills, and they said that this is putting a strain on the environment.

The committee recommended that the CDA fence off the Margalla Hills to prevent people from entering the area. They also recommended that the CDA increase patrolling in the hills to prevent illegal activities.

The committee meeting was productive, and it resulted in a number of recommendations that will help to protect the environment in the twin cities.