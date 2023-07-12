Nothing Phone 2 Launched With Flagship Hardware and Improved LED Lights

Finally, the endless teasers for the Nothing Phone (2) have come to an end now that the device has been officially launched. The second phone brings several notable upgrades to the table including a flagship-grade processor, an improved Glyph interface, and more.

Design and Display

Although the Phone (2) may appear similar to its predecessor, it boasts a subtly rounded back design, enhancing its ergonomic feel and ensuring a more comfortable grip.

Furthermore, notable enhancements have been made to the Glyph interface. The interface now incorporates 11 segmented LED strips, consisting of a total of 33 LED lighting zones. This update brings forth exciting possibilities for notifications, such as utilizing the LED strips for volume control and timer indicators and introducing new and innovative use cases.

The device boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, offering a high-definition 1080p resolution and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Positioned centrally, the punch hole cutout accommodates a 32MP front-facing camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, enabling impressive 1080p video recording at 60fps.

Internals and Software

The flagship Nothing Phone (2) is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chipset, replacing the SD 778G+ found in its predecessor, Phone (1). You can pair this with 8 to 12 GB RAM and three different storage options including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

On the software front, Nothing Phone (2) runs on the latest Nothing OS 2.0, built upon the foundation of Android 13. This update introduces a range of new features, including enhanced widgets, customizable theme colors, diverse folder layouts, and beautifully illustrated covers.

Cameras

On the rear, the primary camera receives a notable upgrade, now incorporating a Sony IMX890 sensor with a resolution of 50MP. This enhanced camera module features optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for steady captures. Additionally, the camera includes updated HDR and Motion Capture modes, enhancing the overall photography experience.

The 50MP ultrawide camera retains the Samsung JN1 sensor from its predecessor but now benefits from Advanced HDR capabilities, further improving image quality.

Battery and Pricing

The device is equipped with a larger 4,700 mAh battery, offering improved endurance. Wired charging speeds have been enhanced to 45W, while wireless charging remains at a steady 15W.

The Nothing Phone (2) is available in two striking color options: white and dark grey. The base variant, featuring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, starts at $599. For those seeking greater storage capacity, there is a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant priced at $699. The top-tier model offers an impressive 12 GB of RAM and a generous 512 GB storage, available at $799.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications