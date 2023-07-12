Osaka and Sooraj Baba: Enabling Small Businesses and Communities

Pakistan’s energy crisis and inflation have had a significant impact on small businesses, communities, and the middle-class segments.

As electricity prices continue to rise and access to reliable power becomes more challenging, these groups face numerous obstacles in sustaining their livelihoods.

However, Osaka Batteries, Pakistan’s leading battery manufacturer, has taken a ground-breaking step in addressing these challenges by empowering small businesses and communities through the use of solar energy.

In recent years, solar energy has gained popularity as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional energy sources. It offers numerous advantages, including substantial cost savings, environmental responsibility, and long-term sustainability.

Recognizing these benefits, Osaka Batteries seized the opportunity to bring solar energy to the grassroots level in Pakistan.

One of the key initiatives undertaken by Osaka Batteries is the introduction of solar batteries specifically designed for small commercial and residential solar units.

By implementing this technology, small businesses can significantly reduce their reliance on expensive electricity from the grid and prohibitively costly fossil fuel-based generators.

Consequently, they experience a notable decrease in their energy bills, enhancing their financial stability and enabling them to invest in other areas of their operations.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwXc9IgcVJY

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gwXc9IgcVJY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gwXc9IgcVJY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gwXc9IgcVJY





To highlight the positive impact of their solar batteries, Osaka Batteries recently launched the campaign #SoorajBabaReturns. This initiative showcases real-life success stories of small businesses and communities that have flourished after adopting solar power units.

The campaign features diverse entrepreneurs, such as a fruit seller, a small salon owner, a tailor, and a farmer, among others.

Through the installation of solar energy systems, these individuals have experienced a transformation in their businesses, witnessing growth and increased profitability.

The campaign also portrays middle-class families breaking free from the burdensome shackles of high electricity bills, allowing them to indulge in luxuries like air conditioners without hesitation.

Osaka Battery’s mission is to put the power of solar energy into the hands of every Pakistani. The brand firmly believes that the energy from the sun, affectionately referred to as “Sooraj baba,” has the potential to change the lives and fortunes of small businesses and communities across the country.

By providing affordable and accessible solar battery solutions, Osaka Batteries is empowering these segments of society to become more self-sufficient, sustainable, and economically growing.