Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter From Balcony For Crying

A mother has been arrested for throwing her three-year-old daughter from the second-floor balcony of their home in Dakahlia, Egypt, for constant crying and screaming.

The little girl, named Makkah Ahmad, suffered serious injuries including fractures and a deep wound to her head from the fall.

ALSO READ 67-Year-Old Dubai Resident Becomes a Millionaire Overnight

She is currently receiving medical care at Al Sinbellawain Hospital, where her critical condition is being closely monitored.

Initially thought to be an accident, doctors suspected that something was wrong and alerted the authorities. Further investigation uncovered the disturbing reality behind Makkah’s condition.

The 22-year-old mother, who is divorced, deliberately threw her daughter from the balcony because she could not handle the continuous crying of the child, according to her sister.

ALSO READ 67-Year-Old Dubai Resident Becomes a Millionaire Overnight

Following the incident, the Public Prosecution ordered the mother’s arrest for four days to thoroughly investigate the charge of attempted murder.

Shockingly, this is not the first time the mother has faced legal trouble. She had previously been accused of involvement in inappropriate activities and corruption.