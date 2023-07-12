67-Year-Old Dubai Resident Becomes a Millionaire Overnight 

Timothy, a 67-year-old British expat who has called Dubai home for over 30 years, experienced an extraordinary stroke of luck recently.

He won AED 1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw, and his life turned interesting. With two daughters and a solid attachment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Timothy sees this win as an opportunity to ensure his family’s future in the country.

Despite his British origins, Timothy said that the UAE is his true home, and he has no plans of leaving anytime soon. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he stated that living in such a wonderful country has been a blessing, adding that he is still figuring out how to make the best use of the prize money.

Only two months ago, Timothy first learned about Mahzooz from a friend, and since May, he has participated in the weekly draws.

As a senior Project Manager in a Dubai-based private consultancy firm, the news of his win left him stunned. He stated that his family, especially his wife, still cannot believe that his bank account grew by AED 1 million overnight.

In addition to Timothy’s life-changing victory, the same draw awarded AED 467,000 in prize money among 1,088 other participants who secured the second and third prizes.

Participating in the Mahzooz draw is simple. For just AED 35, one can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water and enter the weekly draw held every Saturday.

The draw includes the grand prize, where an AED 20 million top prize awaits, and the weekly raffle draw, guaranteeing an AED 1 million prize.