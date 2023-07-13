2 Killed in Firing Incident at Sessions Court in Lahore

On Thursday, a tragic incident unfolded at the Lahore sessions court premises, where two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in a shooting. This marks another unfortunate occurrence of violence within a court setting.

According to reports, the victims had arrived at the Lahore sessions court for their hearing when they were attacked by individuals associated with a rival party. The assailants opened fire, resulting in the immediate death of both the man and woman.

Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the attackers and promptly transferred them to the local police station. As a precautionary measure, the police have closed the doors of the court to ensure the safety and security of all individuals present.

This distressing incident follows a previous shooting outside a sessions court in Lahore, where two individuals, who were facing murder charges, were also killed.

The under-trial prisoners had been brought from Kot Lakhpat jail to face trial in a case involving the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of the Nishtar Colony police station.

It is a grave reminder of the pressing need to enhance security measures within and around court premises to prevent such tragic events and ensure the safety of all individuals involved in the legal process.