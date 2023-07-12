Heroic Man in Dubai Saves 24 People Single-Handedly From Raging Fire

A brave civil defense officer in Dubai, First Corporal Ghadeer Hamoud Al Kaabi, has been recognized for his heroic actions in rescuing 24 people, including women and children, from a devastating house fire.

According to Khaleej Times, Al Kaabi happened to be in the vicinity when the fire broke out in two cars, a tent, and an annex of the house. The intense heat caused the flames to spread rapidly. Despite seeing smoke coming from the house, there was no sign of the residents reacting or trying to escape.

Al Kaabi noticed that the main gate was closed, and nobody was coming out. Without wasting a moment, he immediately alerted the operations room and bravely entered the building.

He evacuated the occupants, ensuring their safety as he led them away from the dangerous fire and thick smoke. Al Kaabi even provided first aid to one of the injured individuals until the Civil Defence teams arrived.

Al Kaabi thanked Dubai Police for acknowledging his efforts. He emphasized that his actions were simply part of his duty as a member of the General Directorate of Civil Defence.

Al Kaabi received his honor from Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation, in the presence of other officers.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansoori commended Al Kaabi for his rapid response. He also lauded Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, and the entire Civil Defence team for their efforts in ensuring public safety.

Via Khaleej Times