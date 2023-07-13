Electricity to Remain Suspended in Parts of Peshawar for 5 Days

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has warned the public that the city will face a five-day power outage.

PESCO has issued a statement explaining that due to maintenance in Peshawar, electricity supply will be interrupted from Rahman Baba, Kohat Road, and City Grid Station starting today until July 17th, from 7 am to 12 pm.

Residents of various areas, including Hazarkhwani, Yakatoot, Chamkani, and Sherifabad, will also remain deprived of electricity.

Likewise, consumers from different areas, including Nauthia, Bana Marhi, Kohat Road, Soul Quarter, Hashtangri, Gulbahar, Radio Pakistan, Nishtarabad, and Armar, will also be affected.

PESCO’s position is that once the maintenance work is complete, the provision of electricity will continue during the mentioned hours.

On the other hand, the public expresses that they were already troubled by scheduled and unscheduled electricity load shedding, and now the power outage due to maintenance work is no less than a torment in this hot weather.