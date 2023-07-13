Shajar Abbas Shines at Asian Athletics Championship With New 100m Record

Pakistani athlete, Shajar Abbas, has left his mark on the international stage by securing a place in the semi-finals of the 100m event at the Asian Athletics Championship.

In a display of exceptional talent and determination, Abbas blazed through the heat, clocking an impressive time of 10.37 seconds in the ongoing event in Bangkok.

ALSO READ Money Matters in the Limelight as PSL Franchises Await Profit Payments

This feat not only secured him a spot in the semi-finals but also shattered his own national record, which was previously set during the Commonwealth Games last year.

The semi-finals of the 100m event, scheduled for tomorrow, promise to be a riveting affair as Abbas faces off against other top contenders vying for a spot in the finals.

While Abbas soars to new heights, another Pakistani sprinter, Mueed Baloch, faced disappointment as he failed to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 400m event.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Eager to Cross 100 Test Wickets Milestone

Baloch competed among 28 athletes in the first round, clocking a time of 48.18 seconds. However, his effort fell short of his personal best of 46.73 seconds.

The Pakistani contingent at the Championship comprises four talented athletes who have been training rigorously under the guidance of their coach, Rana Sajjad.

Joining Abbas and Baloch are javelin thrower, Mohammad Yasir Sultan, Abdul Moeed, and Esha Imran, all of whom aim to showcase their skills and make their nation proud.