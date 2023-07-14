Cristiano Ronaldo Greets ‘Salam’ to His Muslim Fans [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s video of wishing his Muslim fans ‘Assalam Alaikum’ has gone viral on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned football superstar, has once again impressed his fans worldwide with his recent demonstration of cultural respect. During a visit to Al-Nassr’s training camp in Portugal, Ronaldo warmly greeted his Muslim admirers using the traditional Arabic term “Assalam Alaikum,” which translates to “peace be upon you.” This heartwarming gesture was captured in a video shared by Al-Nassr which soon went viral on social media.

Ronaldo’s act of inclusivity not only showcased his willingness to engage with diverse cultures but also emphasized the importance of mutual respect and admiration.

The football icon has consistently shown respect for various cultural traditions, including those practiced by Muslims. Earlier, he celebrated scoring a goal by performing a Sajdah like Muslim players do. By embracing these customs, Ronaldo has been able to establish a stronger connection with his Muslim fans and promote unity within the football community.

The football star’s inclusive mindset served as one of the major reasons for the mutual respect between Ronaldo and his fans, especially during his stay in Saudi Arabia.